Some participants of clerics’ gathering call for plan on schools

KABUL (TOLOnews): Some participants of the Islamic clerics’ gathering called on the Islamic Emirate to form a plan for the reopening of girls’ schools beyond grade six.

Two of the participants, Mohammad Daud and Mohammad Khan, who recently returned to their provinces, said that education is necessary for both men and women.

“The people want to clarify the fate of Afghanistan. This included 12 principles and one of them was education for women, which is provided for in Islamic Sharia,” said Mohammad Daud Haqyar, a participant of the gathering from Kapisa.

“24 Islamic clerics and tribal elders participated to bring the wishes of the people of Kapisa to the leaders of the Islamic Emirate,” said Karimullah, head of the provincial department of Information and Culture.

Haqyar said that some Islamic clerics and tribal elders were not allowed to talk.

Meanwhile, female students expressed concern over a long delay in the closure of their schools. “The right to education, work and life has been taken from us,” said a student.

“Our motivation has been affected. We must be considered. Otherwise, half of the society will be damaged,” said a student.

Earlier, the Islamic Emirate said it formed a committee to facilitate the reopening of girl’s school but there has yet to be any progress in this regard.

“We still rely on the statement which was published in the initial days by the Ministry of Education,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate.

