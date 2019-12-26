Some players don’t even want to play T20Is in Pakistan: BCB President

DHAKA (Agencies): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan on Thursday said that they are trying to form a team for the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Pakistan after several of their star players showed reluctance to tour Pakistan even to play the shortest format.

The BCB were contemplating splitting the Test and Twenty20 International (T20I) series between the two countries scheduled to take place in Pakistan early next year.

However, the latest statement from the BCB President to the media in Dhaka has put the T20I series in doubt as well.

“We have already communicated [to the PCB] that we are trying to send a team for the T20s if the players are willing,” Nazmul was quoted as saying by The Daily Star. “If the players and the staff are willing and we can manage to form a good team, then we will send our team. Some of our star players have said that they don’t even want to play the T20s.”

“We are awaiting government clearances. We have already gotten approval from one section and awaiting other instructions. We need clearance from the security agencies. One thing is certain, we won’t force any player to go,” he added.

Nazmul also explained the rationale behind Bangladesh players and coaching staff’s unwillingness to tour Pakistan. “Many of the coaching staff has already informed us that they don’t want to go.

Some of them have said that they do want to go but only for a short period; only a handful though wanted that as most of the foreign staff do not want to go,” he said. “One of the factors in their decision was their families.

Many in their families are very anxious about the Pakistan series.

The second factor is how long they can prevail in such a security environment. It is fully secure and very much a closed-off environment. This is what the majority of the players are saying. They do not want to stay that long under such a security environment.”

“Those who have wanted to go, said that they want to go and play the T20s and return inside one week,” he added.