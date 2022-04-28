Some vaccines not available in country

KABUL (Tolo News): On World Vaccination Week, the Ministry of Public Health said there is still a shortage of some vaccines in the country. Javid Hajir, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, said that although there were more than 25,000 treatment centers in the country, some vaccines, including the rabies vaccine, were not available, and neither were cold storage facilities.

“We have adapted some of the vaccines that we had which were previously donated to the Ministry of Public Health by some donors, such as the rabies vaccine,” said Javid Hajir, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health. According to ministry officials, it has been over eight months that no global health agency has responded positively to these challenges.

Meanwhile, officials at Indira Gandhi Children Hospital say that dozens of people come to the hospital every day to receive the Mad Dog vaccine. “We do not have the rabies vaccine, and we ask the government to provide us with the above vaccine because we are so crowded, people are coming from the provinces, they are coming from faraway places,” said Halima Balochzada, a doctor at the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital.

Residents of Kabul asked the Ministry of Health to solve the challenges in the area of vaccination. “We ask the Ministry of Public Health to distribute the vaccines to all hospitals so that they are available to our compatriots so there should be any kind of vaccine,” said Ishaq, a resident of Kabul. According to officials at the Ministry of Public Health that there are 13 types of vaccines available to prevent various diseases in all medical centers in Afghanistan.

Related