Son of renowned Bollywood director killed in car accident

MUMBAI (Web Desk): The 18-year-old son of renowned Bollywood director Ashwni Dhir, Jilaj Dhir, tragically lost his life in a high-speed car accident on November 23. The incident occurred on the Vile Parle highway in Mumbai.

According to Indian media reports, the accident also claimed the life of Jilaj’s friend, Sarthak Kaushik, while two other passengers in the car sustained severe injuries.

Sources revealed that Jilaj and his friends were returning from a party in Goregaon East at around 3 a.m. when the crash occurred.

The car, driven at an estimated speed of 120-150 km/h, collided with a road divider.

The driver, Sahil Mehta, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and lost control of the vehicle due to his intoxication and high speed.

Following the crash, one of the passengers, Jimmy, contacted the police, who arrived at the scene and took the driver, Sahil Mehta, into custody.

According to Jedan, he and Sahil visited Jalaj’s house on November 22 before meeting their friend Jia Mehta (18) in the evening, where Sahil consumed two pegs of vodka and Jedan one.

They returned to Jalaj’s home by 11 p.m., joined by Sarthak. After playing video games, the group went for a night drive at 3:30 a.m.

Jedan initially drove but later handed the wheel to Sahil, who lost control of the car, traveling at 120-150 km/h, near the Sahara Star Hotel. J

alaj and Sarthak sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the hospital, while Jedan and Sahil escaped with minor injuries.

Jalaj’s funeral was held on November 24, two days before his father Ashwni Dhir was set to attend the premiere of his film Hisaab Barabar at the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Jilaj was reportedly preparing to join his father at the International Film Festival of India in Goa for the screening of their upcoming film, Hisaab Barabar.

Ashwni Dhir is known for directing popular films such as Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? and Son of Sardaar.