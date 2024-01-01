Sonakshi Sinha calls her husband Zaheer Iqbal ‘greenest flag’

NEW DELHI (ANI): Actor Sonakshi Sinha’s latest Instagram post is a tribute to her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal.

She dropped a video in which Iqbal can be seen carrying her heels.

“When you marry the greenest flag ever,” she captioned the post, leaving fans in awe.

The newly-weds got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai.

The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

The reception was attended by Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu.

The couple dated for seven years before tying the knot.