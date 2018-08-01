Sonam Kapoor excited about upcoming Anil Kapoor’s ‘Fanney Khan’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan has created a lot of buzz around it. Besides the exciting star cast, the film also marks Aishwarya’s rteurn after a two- year long break from the silver screen. The story of the film is said to be inspired by Oscar-nominated Dutch film, Everybody’s Famous (2000) starring Josse De Pauw, Eva Van Der Gucht, Werner De Smedt and Thekla Reuten. It was directed by Dominique Deruddere.

In the film, Anil Kapoor and Divya Dutta play parents to a teenage daughter, who aspirers to be a pop star. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen as a pop star, with millions of followers. Rajkummar Rao will play her love interest in the film.

Sonam Kapoor couldn’t contain her excitement for the film starring her dad Anil Kapoor. She took to Instagram where she posted a heartfelt message for the movie. Her caption read, “This movie is going to pull a lot of heartstrings! Can’t wait!

