Sonam Kapoor to romance Dulquer Salmaan in ‘Zoya Factor’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor has confirmed that she will be sharing screen with South superstar Dulquer Salmaan in her next project ‘Zoya factor’.

Both the actors will be seen together for the first time in Abhishek Sharma’s Zoya Factor and story is an adaptation of novelist Anuja Chauhan’s bestseller The Zoya Factor.

While talking to media Sonam Kapoor said that she is lucky to be a part of such good team and film and adding that she is excited that Pooja and Aarti are making this film with me and Abhishedk Sharma who is a very good actor.

