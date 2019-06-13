Sonam Kapoor shares her love for train journeys

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja walked us down the memory lane by sharing an adorable childhood picture of hers on a train.

The actor shared that she loves travelling by train and kind of misses it. She called train journeys “Our very own version of a family road trip”.

The throwback Thusrday Instagram post reads “There’s something very unique about train journeys. From passing sceneries to sharing meals and having a sense of community, I really miss taking the train sometimes – our very own version of a family road trip.”

Her husband Anand Ahuja was quick to comment and said he also love trains. He offered Sonam to go on a train journey together. He commented “I love this pic! I also love trains … let’s go na, soon? The last time I went by rail was to Rishikesh but my most memorable one was to Bandhavgarh … some 14 hours w about 30 classmates!”

The starlet replied she’s in for the plan as it would be an absolute joy to travel with her hubby. “Train rides are super nostalgic and romantic. And travelling anywhere with you is a joy and adventure my love.. so obviously I’m on for the plan”.

Anand even called Sonam a ‘chubster’ and said he adores her ’round round cheeks’ although he was a chubbier baby.

On the work front, the actress will be seen next in The Zoya Factor which is set for a September 2019 release.