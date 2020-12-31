Soneri Bank maintains PACRA rating for TFC-II

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Soneri Bank has been able to maintain the rating of A+ (Single A Plus) for its unsecured, subordinated and listed term finance certificates (2nd issue) of PKR 3,000 million.

This rating has been accredited by PACRA (The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Ltd.) on 18th December 2020.

The rating is a function of bank’s ability to maintain its market position in the banking industry while strengthening its overall risk profile.

Soneri Bank continues to serve its customers through a network of over 300 branches and ATMs across the country.