‘Soul of my soul’: Gaza grandfather who grieved granddaughter killed in Israeli attack

GAZA (Agencies): A Palestinian grandfather, who became known after a video circulated online showing him grieving for his three-year-old granddaughter in 2023, was killed in an Israeli attack on central Gaza on Monday.

Khaled Nabhan garnered worldwide sympathy following a video shared last November of him embracing the lifeless body of his granddaughter Reem and calling her the “soul of my soul” as he kissed her eyes and stroked her face and her hair.

According to several media reports, Nabhan was among several Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike in the Nuseirat camp.

Health officials in the Gaza Strip say the death toll from Israel’s 14-month war on the territory has topped 45,000 people.

The Health Ministry said 45,028 people have been killed and 106,962 have been wounded since October 2023. It has said the real toll is higher because thousands of bodies are still buried under rubble or in areas that medics cannot access.