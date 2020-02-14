South Africa call off Pakistan tour due to ‘player workload’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday expressed their inability to tour Pakistan next month, assuring the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that they will honour the commitment of sending their side as soon as “it is reasonably possible”.

According to a press release by the PCB, the CSA conveyed their decision to the cricket board after taking player workload into account.

In the press release, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “While we were keenly looking forward to hosting South Africa next month, we respect CSA’s reason for not sending their side.

“Managing player workload is the priority of any cricket board, and from that perspective, their decision is understandable.

“We are pleased that CSA remains committed to rescheduling this short series as soon as practically possible. As there is a strong willingness and commitment, both the boards are now exploring their Future Tours Programme to find gaps so that we can agree on the dates,” the press release quoted him as saying.

South Africa were slated to tour Pakistan in late March for a three-match T20 series in Rawalpindi.