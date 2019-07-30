South Africa-Pakistan Joint Defence Committee discusses bilateral cooperation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Inaugural meeting of South Africa-Pakistan Joint Defence Committee held in Pretoria, South Africa on Tuesday.

A four member Pakistan delegation was led by Secretary Defence Ikram Ul Haq while South African side was led by Dr. S. M Gulube, Secretary Defence.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the present status of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction on convergence of views on major international issues including Kashmir.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional security besides holding in depth discussions on mutual cooperation including military training, joint exercises, intelligence cooperation and issues relating to defence industrial cooperation.

Both sides agreed to ensure effective follow up of the decisions taken during the meeting.

The two sides expressed the hope that JDC would play a vital role in enhancing defence cooperation and agreed to hold the Second Round of JDC in Pakistan in 2020.