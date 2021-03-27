South Africa players to leave for IPL after second ODI against Pakistan: report

CAPE TOWN (Agencies): South African players, who feature in the IPL, will be allowed to leave for India after the second ODI against Pakistan on April 4, reported ESPNCricinfo.

These include players such as Kagiso Rabada (Dehli Capitals), Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians), Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings), David Miller (Rajasthan Royals) and Anrich Nortje (Dehli Capitals). These players were already not part of Proteas squad for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan. A contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been cited as a reason for their non-inclusion.

Pakistan will play three ICC ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches against South Africa from 2-7 April, whereas IPL begins from April 9.

Report further added that IPL franchises are in talks to arrange a chartered flight to fly out the aforementioned players from South Africa to India, in time for their respective team’s first game.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif recently slammed Cricket South Africa (CSA) for leaving out their five main players for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan.

“If Pakistan had left out their five main players, would South Africa have still played with us? Then why are we playing with them?” Rashid questioned on PTV Sports.

Questions are also being raised in South Africa about giving preference to the IPL over national duties. Veteran pacer Dale Steyn was one of the voices that spoke against the development.

“I missed the reason why our big dogs aren’t playing the T20s against Pak?” Steyn questioned on Twitter.