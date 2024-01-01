South Africa to file a lawsuit against US and UK in ICJ

Courtesy: DmodosCutter

JOHANNESBURG: Nearly 50 South African lawyers, under the leadership of attorney Wikus Van Rensburg, are poised to launch a groundbreaking legal offensive against the United States and the United Kingdom. Their objective: to hold these nations accountable for their alleged complicity in the war crimes perpetrated by Israeli forces in Palestine. This bold move, as reported by Anadolu Agency, follows South Africa’s recent filing of a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Rensburg, the driving force behind this legal campaign, aims to pursue justice through civilian courts, collaborating with legal professionals in the US and UK to prosecute those deemed complicit in these grievous crimes.