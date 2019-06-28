South Africa wins by 9 wickets, dents Sri Lanka’s Cup hopes

DURHAM (AP): A Cricket World Cup semifinal spot seems a long way off for a Sri Lanka lineup that lost its captain on the first ball before slumping to a nine-wicket defeat to South Africa on Friday.

There was a bit of a buzz for a while, but it didn’t last long. A swarm of bees halted the game in the 48th over. All the players and both umpires went to ground, face down, to avoid any stings before play continued and Sri Lanka was quickly dismissed for 203.

South Africa lost only one wicket — Quinton de Kock (15) bowled by a trademark Lasith Malinga yorker — in coasting to victory with more than 12 overs to spare. Skipper Faf du Plessis scored 96 and Hashim Amla 80 in an unbeaten 175-run stand, easily South Africa’s best of the tournament. Du Plessis posted his third half-century of the tournament with a single from Suranga Lakmal, then drove the next delivery over temporary broadcasting scaffolding and out of the ground, requiring a used replacement ball for the rest of the match.

Amla was on 68 when was given out lbw to Jeevan Mendis with the total at 166-1 and had just about left the field when the referral to the TV umpire showed the ball pitched outside leg stump and he had to make his way back to the crease.

The South Africans were already out of semifinal contention after winning just one of their first seven games, but had won 16 of their previous 18 ODIs against Sri Lanka and got on top quickly. Sri Lanka was coming off an upset win over England that changed the momentum of the tournament, exposing the hosts to the possibility of missing out on the playoffs.

Another win would have moved Sri Lanka past Bangladesh and Pakistan to equal on eight points with fourth-placed England, but the bowlers were unable this time to defend a small total.

Malinga, who took four wickets last week as Sri Lanka defended 232-9 in the 20-run win over England, didn’t get the same kind of traction in warm, sunny conditions in the first game of the tournament in Durham. South Africa’s bowlers were more impressive by contrast, preventing any Sri Lanka batsman from scoring more than 30.

Paceman Kagiso Rabada (2-36) removed Dimuth Karunaratne with a well-directed short ball that the Sri Lanka skipper could only fend away to du Plessis at second slip. That made Karunaratne just the second batsman dismissed on the first ball of a match in this tournament. Sri Lanka recovered through a 67-run partnership between second-wicket pair Avishka Fernando and Kusal Perera, who both scored 30, before recalled allrounder Dwaine Pretorius dismissed them in the 10th and 12th overs.

Chris Morris (3-46) picked up the key wicket of Angelo Mathews, who scored an unbeaten 85 against England, when the allrounder was on 11 and dragged an attempted pull shot onto his stumps.

Pretorius, playing his first game since conceding 42 in seven overs and scoring 1 in South Africa’s opening loss to England, then dismissed Kusal Mendis (23) to return 3-25 from 10 overs, the most economical bowling figures so far at the tournament.

Sri Lanka can still reach the semis, but needs to win remaining group games against West Indies and India and rely on other results going its way.

Leclerc on top in Austria as Bottas, Verstappen crash

AUSTRIA (Agencies): Charles Leclerc topped the times for Ferrari ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull’s Pierre Gasly in an incident-filled second free practice at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

On a sweltering afternoon in the Styrian Alps, with an air temperature of 31 and the track at 55 degrees, defending five-time champion Lewis Hamilton was fourth for Mercedes and Sebastian Vettel was eighth in the second Ferrari. Max Verstappen, who wound up ninth, crashed his Red Bull as did Bottas later in his Mercedes, both men escaping unhurt. Carlos Sainz was fifth for McLaren ahead of Romain Grosjean of Haas, Kimi Raikkonen of Alfa Romeo, Vettel, Verstappen and British rookie Lando Norris in the second McLaren.

Five days after a flat, processional and uneventful French Grand Prix, the Spielberg circuit delivered the busiest and most chaotic free practice of the season with two red flag interruptions, for major accidents, as Mercedes struggled to repeat their customary supremacy. Hamilton had been fastest in the morning’s opening session, the first time this year he topped FP1, but it was a different story in the afternoon heat as Leclerc set the pace.

The Monegasque driver put his Ferrari on top after 16 minutes and despite being outpaced by Bottas and then Hamilton he found a response that lifted him beyond them again with half an hour remaining.

By then, Bottas was back in the paddock after losing control of the rear end of his Mercedes at Turn Six where he slewed off into the gravel and hit the barriers head-on. Both front wheels broke free, but were retained in their tethers. “Is he ok?” asked Vettel on Ferrari team radio, just 10 minutes before he, also, lost control of his car at T10 and managed to catch it, in a frantic flash of drama, before he crashed.

He returned to the pits for new tyres as the third of the main front-runners to have had difficulties, Verstappen having smashed into the wall at Turn 10 to bring out the red flags for the first time in his Red Bull after 37 minutes. The Dutchman, backed by a very sizeable ‘orange army’ of fans, lost the rear end and crashed backwards. He walked, or ran, back to the pits.

In other incidents, Sainz also ran off track at Turn Six where he survived after diverting through a broad gravel trap and re-joining the circuit and then Leclerc almost collided with Antonio Giovinazzi’s Alfa Romeo at Turn Three.

Boring? This session required the spectators’ full attention and proved, perhaps, that some tracks – particularly those with hills, bumps, plenty of twists and turns and, in short, plenty of challenges for the drivers, will create incidents.