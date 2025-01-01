South Africa wrap up Test series win over Pakistan

CAPE TOWN (Monitoring Desk): South Africa beat Pakistan in the second Test match by 10 wickets to win the series 2-0 here at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on Monday. They chased a meagre 58-run target in 7.1 overs after Pakistan’s follow-on effort lasted for 122.1 overs in which they scored 478 all out.

David Bedingham, promoted to open the batting with Aiden Markram (14 not out, 13b, 1×4), contributed with a 30-ball 44 not out with the help of four boundaries and two sixes.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan continued from their overnight score of 213-1 in 49 overs following on and the night watcher Khurram Shahzad departed for a 18 off 47 balls hitting three fours in the 59th over.

Skipper Shan then partnered with Kamran Ghulam (28, 42b, 4x4s) to stitch a 43-run third-wicket partnership, which was broken by Kagiso Rabada in the 67th over. No.5 batter, Saud Shakeel too fell prey to Rabada for a 51-ball 23 after partnering with Shan to collect 51 runs for the fourth wicket.

In the 84th over of the innings, debutant Kwena Maphaka pinned Shan Masood leg-before to further dent Pakistan’s progress as he returned for a 145 off 251 balls hitting 17 fours.

At this juncture of the match, with a deficit of 92 and Pakistan’s score 329-5, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha showcased resistance with an 88-run stand for the sixth wicket. The partnership lasted for 156 balls before Keshav Maharaj struck to break open the game as Rizwan (41, 75b, 2x4s) handed a straight catch to to Bavuma at short cover.

Maharaj then got rid of Salman Ali Agha, who departed for a gritty 95-ball 48 including five boundaries, as Pakistan had garnered a 20-run lead. Aamir Jamal (34, 43b, 7x4s) and Mir Hamza (16, 20b, 1×6) stuck around for a 37-run eighth-wicket stand giving Pakistan a 57-run lead before they were bundled out for 478.

Saim Ayub wasn’t available to bat in the both innings after he suffered a right ankle injury on the first day of the Test match.

Scores in brief

2nd Test – Day 4 of 5 – South Africa beat Pakistan by 10 wickets at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

South Africa 615, 141.3 overs (Ryan Rickelton 259, Temba Bavuma 106, Kyle Verreynne 100, Marco Jansen 62, Keshav Maharaj 40; Mohammad Abbas 3-94, Salman Ali Agha 3-148, Khurram Shahzad 2-123, Mir Hamza 2-127) and 58-0, 7.1 overs (David Bedingham 44 not out)

Pakistan 194 all out, 54.2 overs (Babar Azam 58, Mohammad Rizwan 46; Kagiso Rabada 3-55, Keshav Maharaj 2-14, Kwena Maphaka 2-43) and (follow on), 478 all out, 122.1 overs (Shan Masood 145, Babar Azam 81, Salman Ali Agha 48, Mohammad Rizwan 41, Aamir Jamal 34, Kamran Ghulam 28, Saud Shakeel 23; Kagiso Rabada 3-115, Keshav Maharaj 3-137, Marco Jansen 2-101)

Player of the match – Ryan Rickelton (South Africa)

Player of the series – Marco Jansen (South Africa).