South African politician apologises after naked wife appears behind him during Zoom call

A politician apologised after his wife walked into shot completely naked during an online parliamentary meeting.

Inkosi Xolile Ndevu, a member of the National House of Traditional Leaders, a body of 23 traditional leaders in South Africa, was talking about deaths from Covid-19 in the province of Eastern Cape during a cooperative governance and traditional affairs meeting on Tuesday, March 30.

Video widely shared on social media shows Inkosi explaining how Eastern Cape is working with local doctors in handling coronavirus cases – at which point his wife suddenly appears behind him in full frontal nudity.

Shocked by her X-rated cameo appearance, Inkosi’s colleagues can be heard bursting into laughter as committee chairperson Faith Muthambi quickly intervenes.