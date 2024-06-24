South Africans, along with Russians, express interest in Afghanistan’s mining sector

KABUL (Ariana News): A group of South Africans met with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy prime minister for economic affairs, in Kabul on Monday to discuss the possibility of investing in Afghanistan’s mining sector.

According to Baradar’s office, the group is keen to invest in the extraction and processing of minerals.

Among the delegation were health sector experts who also stated they would be willing to work with the ministry of public health in Afghanistan to establish a well-equipped hospital.

Baradar assured the delegation of the Islamic Emirate’s full cooperation in both mining and health sectors.

Russian investors

In a separate meeting, Russian investors held talks with Afghanistan’s acting minister of mines and petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar on the Balkhab Copper Mine in Sar-e-Pul and Balkh provinces.

The ministry said in a statement that the Russian investors had been impressed at the opportunities available and had been especially interested in the Balkhab Copper Mine.

Russia is one of the world’s leading mineral industries and is among the leading world producers of a vast range of mineral commodities, including aluminum, cement, copper, magnesium compounds and metals, gas, and oil among others.

In 2019, the country was the second worldwide producer of platinum, vanadium and cobalt. It also has huge reserves of gold, silver and uranium.

South Africa meanwhile has a vast mining industry and is most well-known for its gold, diamonds, platinum and coal resources and the mining industry is a primary economic contributor.