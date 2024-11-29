South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s father passes away

(Web Desk): Samantha Ruth Prabhu is grieving the loss of her father, Joseph Prabhu, who passed away on November 29, 2024.

The cause of death has not been disclosed, but the actress, who had recently returned to the film industry after a health-related break, expressed her sorrow with a tribute on social media.

In a message shared on Instagram, Samantha wrote, “Until we meet again, dad,” accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

Despite her demanding career, Samantha has frequently spoken about the importance of her family and the steadfast support they have always offered her.

In the past, Samantha had openly discussed her challenging relationship with her father, particularly how she struggled to gain his approval during her childhood.

In an interview, she revealed that her father had often remarked that she was “not smart enough,” a comment that had a lasting impact on her. However, the two had reconciled in recent years, and Joseph Prabhu had expressed support for his daughter during her difficult divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021.

The actress has garnered widespread support from her fans and peers, who have offered their condolences during this challenging time.