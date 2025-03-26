South Korea redeploys choppers after wildfires reignite

(AA): Wildfires ravaging South Korea reignited in the southeastern area of the country overnight, fire authorities said Saturday, adding that firefighting helicopters were dispatched, according to Yonhap News Agency.

An official with the Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters said reports of smoke in Andong, 190 kilometers (118 miles) southeast of Seoul in North Gyeongsang Province, started coming in at around 10 p.m. Friday (1300GMT Saturday). Forestry officials believe the fire reignited around 3 a.m. Saturday,

The Korea Forest Service announced earlier that wildfires in North Gyeongsang had been fully brought under control as of Friday after killing or injuring dozens of victims and forcing thousands to flee.

Officials said fires had also restarted in other parts of the province, including Euiseong, south of Andong.

Nine firefighting helicopters, along with 230 firefighters and public servants, and 50 soldiers, have also been called in by regional officials to contain the fires.

Up to 30 helicopters are planned to be sent by North Gyeongsang officials as plumes of smoke were spotted in parts of the province but authorities claimed the fires had not restarted.

Wildfires have devastated the region in recent days, burning 48,000 hectares (118,610 acres) of woodland, according to government data.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said the fires claimed 29 lives and left 41 injured as of Saturday morning. It said 6,885 people from 4,193 households had yet to return home since evacuating.