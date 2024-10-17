South Korea reviews aid projects in Afghanistan

KABUL (Amu TV): South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs convened a meeting to assess the progress of its humanitarian assistance efforts in Afghanistan, which are being carried out in partnership with international organizations.

The session, chaired by Lee Kyung-chul, South Korea’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, included both in-person and virtual participation. Representatives from major international organizations, including the World Food Programme (WFP), UNICEF, and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), attended the meeting.

The South Korean government has provided $74 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan between 2021 and 2023, focusing on alleviating food crises, aiding vulnerable groups such as women and children, and supporting refugees and internally displaced persons.

During the meeting, each organization outlined the current humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, expressing gratitude for South Korea’s contributions. They emphasized the tangible impact of the projects funded by South Korea, which are helping to address critical challenges, including food insecurity and natural disasters.

South Korea reaffirmed its commitment to supporting international efforts to alleviate Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis and pledged to ensure that its contributions are used transparently and effectively.

According to United Nations reports, approximately 24 million people in Afghanistan are in need of humanitarian assistance.