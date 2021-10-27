South Korean FM calls Russia a strategic partner

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Seoul and Moscow are strategic partners, said South Korean Foreign Minister Jong Ui Yong .

“Russia and the Republic of Korea are strategic partners,” he said at the closing ceremony of the Year of Mutual Exchanges between Russia and South Korea .

“With the coming of President Moon to power, the government of the Republic of Korea began to pursue the New Northern Policy as its main foreign policy strategy in order to expand cooperation with Russia and other countries of Eurasia. Russia is a key partner in the implementation of the New Northern Policy,” the minister added.

According to him, the volume of Korean-Russian trade in the third quarter of this year increased by almost 50% compared to the same period in 2020.

“This has exceeded the pre-coronavirus level,” said Jung Ui Young. He also added that Seoul is grateful to the Russian government and the people of Russia for their support in establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula and hopes for “continued unwavering assistance and support.”

“Practical cooperation between our countries is expanding. We are building up cooperation in promising areas of industries of the future – bioenergy and hydrogen energy,” the minister recalled.

Earlier, the Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, a senior official of the Arctic Council from the Russian Federation, Nikolai Korshunov, said that South Korea was creating a fund to work with Russia in the field of hydrogen energy.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that strengthening ties with South Korea is a priority for Russia in the Asia-Pacific Region (APR).

“Strengthening ties with the Republic of Korea is our top priority in the Asia-Pacific region. And we highly appreciate the reciprocal attitude of our Korean neighbors to develop close partnerships with the Russian Federation,” Lavrov said before the start of talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Jung Ui Young. Lavrov also noted that his talks with his South Korean counterpart during his visit to Seoul were intense.