South Korean police grills Ex-special counsel for former president case

SEOUL (Yonhap): A former special counsel who investigated a corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye was summoned by police on Saturday for questioning over alleged graft, officials said.

Park Young-soo was booked for investigation last month over allegations that he accepted a Porsche rental car and seafood from a man who claimed to be a fisheries businessman last December.

According to officials at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Park was grilled as a suspect for about 10 1/2 hours in the day. He is one of several high-profile figures, including senior members of the prosecution and police, who have come under probe for accepting bribes from the man.

Park’s side earlier claim-ed that the car was only rented for two days and the cost was paid in full.

But some have said that the payment was made after police launched a full-scale investigation into the businessman who is currently standing trial for fraud charges.

The former special counsel has also argued that a special counsel is not a public official, so he is not subject to punishment under the anti-graft law, though the state anti-corruption watchdog said that the special counsel can be deemed as a public official.

Park had investigated the scandal surrounding the now-imprisoned former president for over four years until he stepped down last month following the allegations.