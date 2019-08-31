South superstar Prabhas wants to work with top Bollwood actresses

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: South star Prabhas enjoys nationwide popularity after the phenomenal success of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, directed by S.S Rajamouli. With his film Saaho finally hitting the screens today, there’s a lot of excitement among fans. The action-thriller has been released in five languages and directed by Telugu filmmaker Sujeeth. Saaho stars him opposite B-town beauty Shraddha Kapoor.

Opening up about his Bollywood career, the actor recently revealed that he wishes to work with three more actresses from the industry. He named Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif saying he’s a fan of their talent and work. He said, “Deepika, Alia, Katrina….they are very good.”

Meanwhile, Saaho also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Lal, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Murli Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Mandira Bedi in important roles.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)