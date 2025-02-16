South Waziristan: Police Killed, Injured in Militant Attack on Police Station

Peshawar, (February 16, 2025); A militant attack on a suspected police station in South Waziristan resulted in casualties among police officers. Security sources confirmed that armed militants launched a massive attack on the police station during the night, using both light and heavy weapons.

A police official from the region, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that Policeman Sadiq was killed during the assault, and several other officers sustained injuries. The exact number of injured officers was not immediately disclosed.

The police responded swiftly to the terrorist attack, returning fire and forcing the militants to flee. Gunfire continued to be heard in the area until late into the night, and additional security forces were dispatched to support the local police.

This attack follows a similar assault on a suspected police station in the region just three days earlier. While no group has yet claimed responsibility, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is known to have carried out a number of recent attacks on security forces in the tribal districts.

The attack on the police station in South Waziristan occurred one day after clashes between security forces and militants in North Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan, which resulted in the deaths of four soldiers, including an officer. Security forces also reported killing 13 Taliban militants, including a commander, in retaliation.

Source: VOA