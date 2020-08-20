SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Azhar Ali of Pakistan makes his way back after netting during a Pakistan Net Session at the Ageas Bowl on August 20, 2020 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB)

SOUTHAMPTON: Azhar Ali of Pakistan makes his way back after netting during a Pakistan Net Session at the Ageas Bowl.

The Frontier Post / August 20, 2020
Posted in