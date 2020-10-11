Southeast faces tornado and flooding threat

Former Hurricane Delta weakened to a post-tropical cyclone Saturday. But the storm remains a threat, with heavy rains forecast to bring flooding and possible tornadoes for parts of the South.
The big picture: Delta made landfall near Creole, La., as a Category 2 hurricane Friday. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said Saturday while no deaths had been reported “everyone needs to remain vigilant” amid the threat of “hazards like flooded roads, downed power lines and displaced wildlife.” Tornado watches were issued for Alabama, upstate South Carolina and Georgia, where a suspected twister struck in Covington.