Southeast faces tornado and flooding threat

Former Hurricane Delta weakened to a post-tropical cyclone Saturday. But the storm remains a threat, with heavy rains forecast to bring flooding and possible tornadoes for parts of the South.

The big picture: Delta made landfall near Creole, La., as a Category 2 hurricane Friday. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said Saturday while no deaths had been reported “everyone needs to remain vigilant” amid the threat of “hazards like flooded roads, downed power lines and displaced wildlife.” Tornado watches were issued for Alabama, upstate South Carolina and Georgia, where a suspected twister struck in Covington.

This is as close as I can get right now but here’s a look at a shelter that was damaged in Convington, Georgia. Those nearby say they heard the wind and saw debris flying. I know at least two people have been injured ⁦@FOX5Atlanta⁩ pic.twitter.com/6xnMZWm1XE — Eric Perry (@Ericperrytv) October 10, 2020

The aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Jennings, Louisiana, on Oct. 10. Delta left 688,000 households without power, 74,000 more than Hurricane Laura, Edwards told an Oct. 10 briefing. By that afternoon, 560,000 were without power. Photo: Go Nakamura/Getty Images



A reporter covers his face as he reports while Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Oct. 9. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Debris of a van at Lake Charles caused by Hurricane Laura less than six weeks ago is seen on the street on Oct. 8, a day before Hurricane Delta makes landfall. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

A worker repairs a street lamp post damaged by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on Oct. 8. Photo: Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images



The aftermath of Delta, in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on Oct. 7, 2020. Delta ripped down power lines and lashed a string of major resorts on Mexico’s Caribbean coast with winds of up to 110 miles per hour. Photo: Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images

