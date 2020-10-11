1598562510629

Southeast faces tornado and flooding threat

The Frontier Post / October 11, 2020

Monitoring Desk

Former Hurricane Delta weakened to a post-tropical cyclone Saturday. But the storm remains a threat, with heavy rains forecast to bring flooding and possible tornadoes for parts of the South.

The big picture: Delta made landfall near Creole, La., as a Category 2 hurricane Friday. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said Saturday while no deaths had been reported “everyone needs to remain vigilant” amid the threat of “hazards like flooded roads, downed power lines and displaced wildlife.” Tornado watches were issued for Alabama, upstate South Carolina and Georgia, where a suspected twister struck in Covington.

The aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Jennings, Louisiana, on Oct. 10. Delta left 688,000 households without power, 74,000 more than Hurricane Laura, Edwards told an Oct. 10 briefing. By that afternoon, 560,000 were without power. Photo: Go Nakamura/Getty Images
A reporter covers his face as he reports while Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Oct. 9. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
Debris of a van at Lake Charles caused by Hurricane Laura less than six weeks ago is seen on the street on Oct. 8, a day before Hurricane Delta makes landfall. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
A worker repairs a street lamp post damaged by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on Oct. 8. Photo: Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images
The aftermath of Delta, in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on Oct. 7, 2020. Delta ripped down power lines and lashed a string of major resorts on Mexico’s Caribbean coast with winds of up to 110 miles per hour. Photo: Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images

Courtesy: Axios

Posted in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindips Pashtofa Persianru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishur Urduuz Uzbek