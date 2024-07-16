Southern districts become no-go areas for KP police

Umair Muhammadzai

PESHAWAR: The southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have become no-go areas for the police. In the evening, the Taliban are seen patrolling the streets and setting up checkpoints, while the police are limited to their stations. The area is at the mercy of the Taliban from evening to morning.

The local police are also focused on saving their own lives, and as a result, there has been an increase in incidents of robbery, theft, and murder. Recently, there has been a significant change in the tactics of terrorist organizations, and they are now claiming responsibility for their actions under new names. This is attributed to Pakistan’s pressure on Afghanistan. On the other hand, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has set a price of Rs 3 billion and 31 crore on the heads of 2251 terrorists.

There has been an increase in the presence and movement of the Taliban (TTP) including Bannu, North and South Waziristan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, and Dera Ismail Khan, which is the ancestral district of chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Ali Ameen Gandapur, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur. Traveling on the Indus Highway has become extremely difficult after evening, and passengers traveling to Balochistan are also facing many dangers.

Intelligence agencies, journalists, and other sources agree that local recruitment has increased in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, Waziristan, and Lakki Marwat in recent months, and hundreds of local youth have joined TTP and other organizations. Most of them are uneducated and poor youth, but there are also reports of educated youth joining TTP. Similarly, wanted criminals in various cases have also joined TTP in the form of groups.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), extremists have carried out 273 attacks on police and other forces in the province this year, resulting in the martyrdom of 70 police officers and injuring 91. The CTD has conducted around 1400 intelligence-based operations, arresting 322 terrorists and killing 124. However, despite these operations, the Taliban are still present in the area and have been seen setting up checkpoints and patrolling in various locations, including Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat: sometimes on the Indus Highway, near the Yarak Pizeo area, Banuu and in Tank in the Phatan Kot and Drazinda areas, on the Miranshah Road.

In North and South Waziristan, the police are limited to specific checkpoints during the day, and most police officers are absent from duty. Information has also emerged that more than 50 small and large groups have joined the Taliban (TTP) so far. An alliance has also been formed between the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group and the TTP, and they have jointly claimed responsibility for 11 attacks this year.

According to local journalists, there are reports of the presence of 22 extremist groups in Dera Ismail Khan. The two Gandapur groups, led by Faisal Gandapur and Omar Khattab, respectively, are active in the Kalaachi area of the district. The Sarayagi group (Iqbal Khoraha group) and the Storani group, which operate on the border of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have also joined the TTP. Similarly, the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group is active in North Waziristan and Bannu, the TTP is active in South Waziristan and Tank, and the TTP’s Tipu Gul group is active in Lakki Marwat.”

“According to a senior officer of the institution, the number of active extremists in these areas is estimated to be between 2500 to 3000. A police officer deployed in Dera Ismail Khan told Frontier Post on condition of anonymity that criminals are carrying out robberies and murders under the guise of the Taliban, and often kill their opponents as well. He confirmed that they have been instructed not to leave their stations after evening, and this is why the police cannot even investigate ordinary crimes or take action against any accused.”

A police officer deployed in Lakki Marwat told us on condition of anonymity that all actions against forces in the district are being carried out by the TTP. He said that new young recruits are more eager to work for the Taliban than to wield weapons, and they also supply them with food and other necessities, making it difficult for the police to identify them. He lamented that the police lack essential equipment such as night vision goggles, bulletproof jackets, and helmets, and only have access to thermal cameras.

Mashataq Yousafzai, a senior journalist who told Nathe frontier post that when the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan and Pakistan signed a peace agreement with the TTP, thousands of Taliban members, mostly Mehsud and Marwat tribesmen, entered Pakistan. During this time, hidden extremists and their facilitators also emerged and organized themselves. He said that after Operation Zarb-e-Azb, the government claimed to have eliminated the extremists, but later, the TTP regrouped and started recruiting on a local level, purchasing weapons on a large scale. Meanwhile, our government remained silent. He stated that the police in the southern districts do not have the necessary equipment to fight against the Taliban.

One thing that has been observed is that several terrorist incidents in the mentioned areas have been claimed by unknown new organizations, such as the attack on a police check post in Dera Ismail Khan last month, which was claimed by the Tehreek Jihad Pakistan, and the kidnapping of laborers from the Gomal Zam Dam, which was claimed by an organization called Al-Dam. It seems that the TTP is doing this as part of a plan to reduce the pressure on Pakistan from the Afghan government. The organization has demanded that the electricity generated by the dam be provided to the local areas in exchange for the release of the kidnapped laborers.

Security expert and senior journalist Iftikhar Firdous told Naya Daur that after the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in 2021, various extremist groups turned their attention to the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During this time, Afghans also joined them, and most of the suicide attackers who carried out attacks in these areas were from Afghanistan. He said that all these extremist groups want to establish a shadow government and base in these areas, which is why the Gul Bahadur group is carrying out attacks in Bannu and Lakki Marwat after leaving its area. He added that since the people in these areas are already dissatisfied with the government, it is not difficult for these groups to establish their rule.

He clarified that it is not the case that the entire southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become a no-go area, and the presence of police and other forces is still maintained. However, he confirmed that extremist groups can set up checkpoints on any road they want, whenever they want. Attempts were made to contact Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Advisor Barrister Saif, Police Chief, and several other police officers to know their official stance, but no one responded.