Spain declares new state of emergency

MADRID (Axios): Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday announced a new state of emergency that imposes a curfew in an effort to combat a rising number of coronavirus cases.

The mandate comes less than a week after Spain became the first nation in Western Europe to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases.

The 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will begin Sunday night local time and will likely last for six months, Sanchez said.

The curfew allows for exceptions for those going to work, buying medicine and taking care of elderly and young family members. Authorities from Spain’s 17 regions and two autonomous cities can set their own rules as long as they are stricter than the national mandate, AP reports.