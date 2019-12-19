Spain suffers 235th day with no government

MADRID (AA): Spain has reached its 235th day without a government on Thursday, despite two recent general elections.

With lawmakers unable to agree on a new government, the country was forced to hold two general elections in a single year — the first time in its history.

The elections were held on Apr. 28 and Nov. 10, with negotiations between political parties failing each time.

The Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) won both polls, but were not able to gain a majority in parliament.

PSOE leader and interim government Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had signed a preliminary deal with Pablo Iglesias, the leader of far-left party Unidas Podemos, two days after the Nov. 10 elections. However, they did not have enough combined lawmakers to form a government.

In order to form a minority leftist government, the PSOE needs the support of the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) party, which has sought a separatist political agenda.

The PSOE has been holding talks with the ERC for more than a month, with no results as of yet.