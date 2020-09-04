Spark in BRT bus extinguished

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The triggered spark in the BRT feeder route bus was immediately extinguished with the installed fire extinguisher in the bus and passengers on board were safe. TransPeshawar top priority is the safety of its passengers and cannot be compromised at any cost. All necessary tools are available in all of the BRT buses according to the safety and international standards.

TransPeshawar has also given the necessary training to its employees to cater any unwanted situation. Further, the bus manufacturer company representatives are also on way to Pakistan for a comprehensive inspection of the BRT Peshawar buses.

Moreover, the department is working tirelessly to facilitate its passengers on daily basis. Special arrangements have been made to timely facilitate the passengers during rush hours and to handle the load on stations.

According to TransPeshawar spokesperson, all buses are inspected, maintained, and reported on a daily basis. Umair Khan spokesperson TransPeshawar stated that the beginning of BRT Peshawar is an end to the old and orthodox transport system in the provincial capital. The objective was to facilitate commuters on daily basis. This 3rd generation BRT system is environment-friendly, safe, cost-effective and time-efficient which was the dire need of the city.

Spokesperson TransPeshawar said that this transport system is purely for the people and the department seeks their prompt and positive cooperation towards it by maintaining its formed decorum and following the rules and regulations made. He also said that citizens must cooperate with each other and avoid sitting on designated seats of Females and special people. A helpline with no 091-111-477-477 has also been formed to cater passengers any related complaint or suggestions.