SPCAI with collaboration of PAF-IST holds seminar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sino-Pak Center for Artificial Intelligence (SPCAI), with the collaboration of Pak-Austria Fachhochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences & Technology (PAF-IST), Haripur organized a seminar on ‘How Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionizing the Pakistani Industry: Challenges and Opportunities’.

The purpose of the seminar was to bring Artificial Intelligence experts and practitioners in Pakistan together and learn how AI is revolutionizing the Pakistani industry and how modern AI trends can be introduced to the local industry.

Experts from various AI-based companies gave presentations covering the theme of the event. While speaking on the occasion, Rector PAF-IST, Dr. Mohammad Mujahid, guaranteed complete academic support from SPCAI to the local industry to promote research and development in Pakistan’s AI sector.

Officials from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication also joined the seminar.