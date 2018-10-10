Speaker Asad Qaiser summons NA session on October 17

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser on Wednesday has called a session of the Lower House on October 17 and the session will begin at 11am.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has called for a NA and Senate session at the Parliament House gate tomorrow against the arrest of the party president.

While commenting on summoning the NA session, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told media that the party will hold a meeting tomorrow to protest against the date fixed for the session.

Former NA speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has also been meeting with leaders of opposition parties regarding holding sessions outside the assemblies.

During the Central Executive Committee (CEC), PML-N has decided to protest inside the Parliament over Shehbaz’s arrest. The party had also given a deadline which expired on Tuesday for summoning sessions of the National and Punjab assemblies.

The PML-N president was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case and sent on a 10-day physical remand.

