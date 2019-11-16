Speaker issues production order of PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Rafique

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly issues production order of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Rafique.

PML-N leaders would be able to take part in assembly sessions to be started from November 18.

This happened when speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi give his consent to issue production order of both these vital leaders of leading opposition party in provincial as well as federal assembly.

Earlier PML-N MPs tendered their resignations from standing committees of provincial assembly recording their protest against not issuing production order of these leaders. Order was issued in the very session called after PML-N MPs resignations.