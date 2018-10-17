Speaker issues show-cause notices to six MPAs for sabotaging Punjab budget session

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly, Pervaiz Elahi has issued show-cause notices to six MPAs for destroying mic and chairs in the provincial assembly.

The opposition MPAs were protesting during the budget session over the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif.

According to reports, the six lawmakers issued show-cause notices include Pir Ashraf Rasool, Malik Muhammad Waheed, Muhammad Yaseen Amir, Mirza Javed, Zaib-un-Nisar, and Tariq Masih Gill.

The Punjab government unveiled its 2026.51 billion rupees budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 amid ruckus in the provincial assembly by opposition members on the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif.

