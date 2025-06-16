Speaker Johnson postpones Israel visit amid Iran conflict

WASHINGTON: House Speaker Mike Johnson is postponing his trip to Israel, where he had planned to address Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem later this month, amid open warfare between Israel and Iran.

“Due to the complex situation currently unfolding in Iran and Israel, Speaker Ohana and I have made the decision to postpone the special session of the Knesset,” Johnson said in a statement Monday. “We look forward to rescheduling the address in the near future and send our prayers to the people of Israel and the Middle East.”

Johnson announced last week that he would make the trip on June 22. It would have been one of a small number of foreign trips he’s made since becoming speaker.

The Louisiana Republican has led the House GOP in their staunch support of Israel in the war in Gaza that began following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack. Johnson’s speakership began weeks later, after the ouster of his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy addressed the Israeli parliament, known as the Knesset, during his speakership in May 2023.

Johnson met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington in February. The speaker said when he announced plans for his trip last week that “Israel must know that when America said, ‘Never Again,’ we meant it,” calling it “our moral imperative to stand by our sister democracy.”

The U.S. State Department on Monday raised its travel advisory for Israel to the highest level, Level 4, and warned Americans not to travel there due to “armed conflict, terrorism and civil unrest.”

“The security situation in Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem is unpredictable, and U.S. citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire and armed UAV intrusions and missiles, can take place without warning,” the State Department said.

