Speaker Johnson removes chair of powerful House Intelligence Committee

WASHINGTON (AP) : House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday removed the GOP chairman of the powerful House Intelligence Committee, who was a vocal supporter of assistance for Ukraine and held other views that put him at odds with President-elect Donald Trump.

Johnson told reporters late Wednesday that Rep. Mike Turner, an Ohio Republican, would no longer lead the committee, which oversees the nation’s intelligence agencies and holds tremendous influence over law enforcement and foreign policy.

During Trump’s first term, the committee became a hotbed of partisanship as its powers were used to assist the then-president. Johnson last year also gave two Trump allies highly-sought spots on the panel.

Johnson said he made the decision to remove Turner because the “intelligence community and everything related to (the committee) needs a fresh start.”

The Republican speaker, who has aligned himself closely with Trump, said he would soon announce the new chair for the committee.

Johnson went on to praise Turner and say he would play an important role in working with NATO. But Turner’s stances on foreign policy had run afoul of the incoming president, who will take the White House next week with a vision of reshaping the federal government’s intelligence and law enforcement capabilities.

Trump has picked fierce loyalists to lead agencies with vast power for surveillance. In a statement, Turner said: “Under my leadership, we restored the integrity of the Committee and returned its mission to its core focus of national security. The threat from our adversaries is real and requires serious deliberations.”

Turner last year also pushed back on Trump’s false claims that Haitian migrants in his Ohio district were eating pets. Punchbowl News first reported that Turner had been removed as the chair.

The top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Jim Himes, in a statement called Turner “a serious, security focused lawmaker dedicated at his core to the national security of the United States and to the thoughtful oversight of the Intelligence Community.”

Himes added, “The removal of Chairman Turner makes our nation less secure and is a terrible portent for what’s to come.”