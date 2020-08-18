Speaker NA, defence minister meet CM, discuss different issues

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at 90-Shahra-e-Quaid Azam, on Tuesday, where matters of mutual interest, political situation and public welfare projects were discussed.

They also agreed to further improve the mutual contacts. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khatak and Chief Minister

Buzdar lauded the successful anti-corona policies of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaker Asad Qaiser and Pervaiz Khattak also appreciated the timely steps taken by the Punjab government to cope the spread of coronavirus.

Speaker Asad Qaisar said that Punjab was making progress under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar as his consultation with MNAs on the development project was a commendable step which was yielding positive results.

He said process of consultation between the Punjab government and MNAs would remain continue in future as well to take the journey of public service forward.

He maintained that Punjab had set an example for other provinces in dealing with every crises, including corona pandemic.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak said there was a need to take benefits from each other’s experiences and cooperation between Punjab and KPK in different sectors was a laudable step. Foundation of New Pakistan had been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a transparent Pakistan was voice of every Pakistani, he added.

On this occasion, Usman Buzdar said that the country had been put on the track to progress as Prime Minister Imran Khan was an exemplary leader and his guidance was a beacon for the all provinces.

The PTI government had done the work of years in a short span of time and rectified the errors and omissions of former governments, he said adding scope of development had been extended despite fixing it for a single place or city.

The government was implementing principle of equal development for every village, towns and city of the Punjab, he said and added that era of political jugglery had been passed as the PTI government was taking practical measures for progress and prosperity.