Speaker NA should avoid to violate the law: Shazia Marri

KARACHI (NNI): Central Information Secretary of PPP-P and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser should avoid to violate the law and the constitution of Pakistan in order to save the Imran Khan’s government.

She said that position of the Speaker National Assembly is neutral, but perhaps, Asad Qaiser also considered that being neutral is only applies on animals and that’s why he is showing partiality.

Joint opposition had submitted the requisition for conveying the National Assembly session on 8th of March and If the National Assembly’s session would not be convened within 14 days then it would be a clear violation of Article 54 (3) of the constitution of Pakistan. This she said in a statement issued hereon today.

Shazia Marri said in that rules of the National Assembly’s bounds Speaker National Assembly to start the session of Assembly with no-confidence motion instead of carrying out any other proceddings and PTI leaders had announced that the session of the National Assembly on no-confidence motion would be held on March 28 in their core committee’s meeting which was clear violation of the rules and constitution of the country.

She added that the Pakistan Peoples Party will not allow any move of violation of the constitution and if any attempt would be made to violate the rules then serious consequences of it, would be faced by the government.

She added that as per the constitution, the speaker of the National Assembly has full authority to convene the session of the National Assembly and this is not the duty of the President to call the session of the National Assembly.

The Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser with his biased attitude has made the OIC conference controversial which is highly regrettable act. She further said that If the Speaker National Assembly will convene National Assembly’s session on 21st March, he will also avoid violating the Constitution of Pakistan and Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will also be held without any constitutional crisis.

Ms Marri added that Pakistan Peoples Party has warmly welcomed the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and demanded that there should be no violation of the constitution and that the OIC conference should also be held in a peaceful manner.

