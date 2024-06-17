Speaker NA suspends membership of Masti Khel

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq suspended the membership of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) MNA Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel for the current session over use of highly objectionable indecent language during the budget speech.

According to details, the House on Saturday adopted a motion introduced by the Speaker regarding the suspension of the member. The motion said, “Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel MNA expressed objectionable and indecent remarks during the budget speech”.

The ruling said “Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel in his budget speech expressed highly objectionable and indecent remarks, thereby eroding and lowering the sanctity of the house in violation of rule of 30 of the Rules Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.