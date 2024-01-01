Special attention to education govt priority: KP CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has said that his government is paying special attention to revolutionizing the education system in line with the vision of Imran Khan. Before the PTI government in the province, the trend towards private schools was higher; our reform initiatives have restored people’s confidence in public sector educational institutions, he remarked and said that performance of government schools showed that the quality of education in government schools has improved as the students, especially females are getting the best positions.

He asked the educational boards authorities that the meritorious students must get their right and there is no room for negligence in this regard; the country’s development can be stabilized in real sense only by providing opportunities to the talented youth.

The first reason behind decline at the national level was the erosion of merit and transparency and that’s why it has always been the priority of PTI government to ensure merit at all levels in the province. He urged upon parents to make investment in educating their children, especially girls because an educated mother makes a great nation and she has a major role in the education of children, he added.

These views he expressed while addressing SSC result declaration/ prize distribution ceremony, held here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar on Thursday. Touching upon the priority areas of his government, the chief minister said that he has directed the authorities concerned to hire rented buildings for new schools needed anywhere in the province so as to start academic activities without any delay. Without waiting for completion or construction of new buildings, schools should be started immediately in the already available rented buildings so that our children do not miss out on education and their learning process is not disturbed, he directed.

The chief minister maintained that his government is also working on introducing education card to provide quality education to talented students in the best institutions. He said that there is no substitute for education as it is only key to success and national development.

The Chief Minister felicitated the students, their parents and teachers on achieving the top positions in SSC exams. Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in his address to students who could not succeed, said that they should not worry about failure but learn from shortcomings and turn their failure or shortcomings into strength adding that failure motivates the learners towards hard work which ultimately results in success.

The Chief Minister awarded Shields and certificates to all 51 students who secured first, second and third positions in their respective board exams. It is worth to mention here that out of 51 position holders, 19 were students of government schools. The ceremony was also attended by Provincial Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education Faisal Khan Tarakai, Minister for Live Stock & Fisheries Fazal Hakeem, Secretary Education Masaud Ahmad, Chairmen Educational Boards, other relevant high ups, position holder students, their parents and teachers.