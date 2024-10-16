Special committee combines proposed drafts of PML-N, PPP, JUI and ANP

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Special committee, which met in Islamabad on Wednesday, has combined the proposed drafts of PML-N, PPP, JUI and ANP which will be presented before PML-N president Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to media, PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah said that special committee has combined the draft of four parties today. He said BNP and Balochistan Awami Party have also given their drafts to the committee.

Khurshid Shah said PTI chief whip Amir Dogar has contacted the committee and demanded cancellation of the meeting. He said PTI has convened its own meeting to review proposed amendments therefore PTI should be given one day. Khurheed Shah said on the request of PTI, Special committee session has been postponed for one day.

Meanwhile, After hosting SCO summit and foreign dignitaries in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has reached Lahore to attend PML-N President Nawaz Sharif’s dinner at Jati Umra , reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

PM Shehbaz will attend key meeting regarding draft of the constitutional amendments which has been agreed between PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and JUI chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Wednesday. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman have reached Lahore on the invitation of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to review proposed draft on constitutional court.

Earlier, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi called on PM Shehbaz and congratulated him on holding successful SCO summit in Islamabad. PM Shehbaz also lauded Interior Minister and his team for arranging best security arrangements for the summit. Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi is also expected to attend meeting of key leaders at Jati Umra Lahore.