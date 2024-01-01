Special committee doesn’t have mandate to bring constitutional amendment: Omar Ayub

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Leader of the opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub said that the special committee didn’t have any mandate to bring the constitutional amendment.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Ayub said that the PTI will not become part of any such controversial process.

“The special committee was constituted on our request after the arrest of PTI MNAs on Sept 10 by the officials of intelligence agencies,” Ayub said.

He said that the special committee was only formed to protect the constitutional rights of MNAs.

It is pertinent to note that National Assembly and Senate’s sessions had been called today to table the constitutional amendment bill.

Earlier, the ruling coalition had postponed the constitutional amendment bill for a day due to the absence of two MNAs from the country on Saturday.