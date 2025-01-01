Special Committee vows to address issues of Bhasha Dam affectees

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A special committee led by Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam visited Chilas and met with the jirga of Bhasha Dam affectees.

Among others, Minister for Water Resources Mueen Wattoo, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan, and Chairman WAPDA Sajjad Ghani were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Amir Muqam said the current government has prioritized the resettlement of the Bhasha Dam and Dasu Dam affectees, along with the development of the region.

He assured the affectees that issues related to the Choolha Package, resettlement programs, health, education, and infrastructure are being addressed on a priority basis. He also promised to recommend the establishment of a Danish School in Chilas to the Prime Minister.

The WAPDA announced doubling the sessions in WAPDA College for the affectees and addressing the issues regarding tuition fees of medical and engineering students.