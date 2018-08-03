Special court to hear treason case against Musharraf on August 20

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A special court will start hearing of a high treason case against former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf on August 20.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC), Muhammad Yawar Ali will head the bench that will hear the case. The other members of the bench are Chief Justice of Tahira Safdar of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Tahira Safdar and Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Justice Nazar Akbar.

The treason case was filed by previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government against Musharraf over the president’s imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007.

Last month, head of the prosecution, Mohammad Akram Sheikh, tendered his resignation. In his resignation letter sent to the interior secretary, Sheikh expressed his inability to proceed with the case after the imminent change of government at the centre.

Sheikh was appointed as the head of the prosecution in the case in November 2013, by the then-PML-N led government.

The former president was indicted in the case in March 2014 after he appeared before the court and rejected all charges.

On March 18, 2016, the former president left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment after his name was removed from the Exit Control List on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Later, the special court had declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property owing to his no-show.

Later, on orders of the Supreme Court, Musharraf’s passport and identity card were also cancelled since he failed to return to the country despite a last chance.

