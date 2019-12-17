Special court’s verdict does not meet legal requirements: Musharraf’s lawyer

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The legal team of former president General retired Pervez Musharraf stated today (Dec 17) that the verdict given by special court does not meet the legal requirement as there was no fair trial in this case.

Adressing a press conference, Musharraf’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, said that the high treason case was going for trial for the first time but the verdict was given in hurry as they were not heard.

He further expressed that the basis of prosecution was wrong. “It was pity not to have a fair trial as it is a fundamental right of every citizen,” he said, adding that all laws were ignored today.

Advocate Safdar stated that Musharraf’s surrender remains a question given his medical condition. “We will have a detailed look at the verdict, and then will make a decision regarding the matter,” he added.

Earlier, Special court in Islamabad sentenced former president and top military official Pervez Musharraf to death in high treason case.

The verdict was split 2-1 and a detailed verdict will be issued in 48 hours.

Defence lawyer informed that Pervez Musharraf, who is currently residing in Dubai, has been apprised about the decision and that he will challenge the special court’s judgment.

Meanwhile, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the special court verdict in the Pervez Musharraf treason case has been received with “a lot of pain and anguish within the rank and file of Pakistan armed forces”.

The DG ISPR statement said that an ex-Army Chief, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defense of the country can surely never be a traitor.