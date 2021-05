F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Special Envoy for the Northern Triangle Ricardo Zúniga will travel to El Salvador from May 10-12, 2021.

Special Envoy Zúniga will meet with Salvadoran government officials, as well as representatives from the private sector, to discuss areas of mutual interest, including strengthening democratic governance and respect for human rights, countering corruption, and addressing economic opportunities as solutions to the root causes of migration.