Special Forces commander warns Taliban to stop war

KABUL (TOLO News): Lieutenant General Mohammad Fareed Ahmadi who took charge the command of Afghan Special Operations Forces warned the Taliban to stop fighting and have mercy on their families.

“Together we will change the trend of war to peace in support of the Afghan people,” he said. “I’m warning the Taliban fighters. Do not kill yourself for no reason. Have mercy on your families.”

“Don’t listen to your Taliban leaders who sit under the flags of other countries,” he said. “I warn foreign terrorists. Leave Afghanistan or this will be your graveyard.”

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Bismillah Waziri said the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have the full support of the people and they are known as heroes among Afghans.

“Today is a great day because today, the ANDSF have the support of the people, our president, and the international community because we fight for the people. When people talk about courage and bravery, they talk about commandos,” he said.

Addressing the event, Acting Defense Minister Assadullah Khalid called on the new commander to “look after his forces” and address their problems on time.

He said the Taliban’s spring offensive has failed and that they did not have any advancement in the country.

Khalid said the recent appointments in the ministry have been merit-based, not based on relationship.

“This year, 23,000 families of martyred and disabled soldiers received assistance by the Ministry of Defense,” Khalid said.