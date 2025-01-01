Special Judge approves PTI founder’s plea for call with children, medical checkup

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Judge Central of the FIA in Islamabad has approved two separate petitions filed by the PTI founder, allowing him to speak with his children and undergo a medical checkup.

During the hearing, legal representatives Usman Riaz Gul and Zaheer Abbas appeared on behalf of the PTI founder. Advocate Usman Riaz argued that the court had previously issued orders for a medical checkup and requested that personal physicians examine the presence of jail doctors. He also noted that the Islamabad High Court had already constituted a medical board for this purpose.

Advocate Zaheer Abbas added that a medical checkup had already been conducted in accordance with the High Court’s earlier directives.

After hearing the arguments, the judge reserved and then announced the decision, approving both requests. The court directed that the PTI founder be allowed to speak with his children and undergo a medical checkup.

Furthermore, the court instructed authorities to submit a compliance report on April 28.