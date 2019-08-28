Special judge hearing Sanaullah case repatriated to LHC

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The special judge hearing the Rana Sanaullah drug case was repatriated to the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday.

The narcotics court, where Sanaullah bail plea was to be heard, did not complete the hearing as Judge Masood Arshad was notified via Whatsapp of the government’s decision.

The prosecutor of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) said the notification was issued yesterday.

Earlier in July, Rana was arrested by the ANF from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki, while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The PML-N leader’s judicial remand was extended by 14 days on Saturday and the senior leader will now be presented in the accountability court on September 7.

During the hearing, the ANF prosecutor showed footage of Sanaullah’s arrest from Safe City cameras.